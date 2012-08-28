Brazil judge upholds Chevron, Transocean operating ban

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 A panel of three judges on Tuesday upheld an injunction banning No. 2 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd from operating in Brazil while charges over last November's oil spill are considered.
In a strongly-worded decision, the judges said Chevron and the ANP regulator failed to prevent the spill at the Frade offshore field northeast of Rio de Janeiro. Chevron can still appeal the ban at a federal court in the capital, Brasilia.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.