Little harm from Chevron Nov oil spill off Brazil - report

* Report says spill caused no harm to marine life
* Oil may have been absorbed into sea floor
* Prosecutor says lab report 'a farce'
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 A November oil spill at
an offshore field operated by Chevron Corp. northeast of
Rio de Janeiro did not kill or harm marine life, the Globo
newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a crime lab report from the
Brazilian Federal Police.
The lab report on the spill, completed in April but not seen
by the public, w as obtained by Globo this week, the paper said,
without saying how it got the information.
Brazilian courts and police typically do not allow the pubic
access to criminal investigations and court proceedings until a
verdict is reached. Prosecutors and police tend, also, to leak
information to the media in high-profile cases. Nearly all
Brazilian legal proceedings are conducted in writing rather than
in open testimony in court.
Some of the spilled oil could have been absorbed into the
ocean floor, according to another newspaper, the Folha de S.
Paulo, which had also obtained a copy of the report. The paper
cited the report's authors, Rosemari de Oliveira Almeida and
Emiliano Santos Rodrigues.
But federal prosecutor Eduardo Santos de Oliveira, who
launched a criminal case against Chevron, several of its
employees and its drilling contractor Transocean over the spill,
said the report was "a farce," Globo said.
The crime lab report does not invalidate conflicting studies
from Brazil's environmental and oil agencies about the spill's
impact on marine life, the papers reported.
Brazil's environmental protection agency Ibama and oil
regulator ANP have said there was damage, Folha said. But Silvio
Jablonski, a senior ANP official, told a Brazilian Senate
hearing in March that Chevron was "not negligent" in the spill,
which "caused no discernable damage to the environment."
Santos de Oliveira, the federal prosecutor, is seeking 40
billion reais ($20 billion) in civil damages from Chevron and
Transocean over the spill, which he has described as one of the
worst ecological disasters in Brazil's history.
Globo and Folha said that the Federal Police officer in
charge of the case, Fabio Scliar, declined to comment on the
crime-lab report.
Chevron and Transocean have said they did nothing wrong and
are fighting both the civil and criminal cases.
Officials from neither company were immediately available
for comment.