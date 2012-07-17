Chevron could restart output from Brazil field soon-report

* Director of ANP sees no reason Chevron can't restart
* Fines from ANP to total less than $25 mln -director
SAO PAULO, July 17 Brazilian regulator ANP said
U.S. oil company Chevron Corp should soon be able to
resume production in a field of the coast of Rio de Janeiro
state, which had been shut down due to an oil spill, a local
paper said on Tuesday.
ANP Director General Magda Chambriard told the financial
daily Valor Economico that the No. 2 U.S. oil company had
committed 25 safety violations related to the spill at the Frade
field.
The leak was believed to be caused by a pressure kick during
the drilling of a well in November 2011 in Frade, the only field
Chevron operates in Brazil.
"They put in a request to resume production. We are
analyzing it but in principle have no objection," Chambriard
said in the paper. Production using the injection of water into
the reservoir however would not be allowed to resume, she added.
ANP press representatives were not available for comment.
Chevron itself asked that production be suspended in March
after small amounts of new seepage showed up in the field.
The company and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd
have been banned from drilling new wells in the Frade
field until the completion of a separate investigation that
started in March. Chambriard said the second investigation would
not take as long as the first, which lasted seven months.
The final report on the first investigation is due to be
released this week by the ANP. Chambriard said the fines levied
by the regulator would total less than 50 million reais ($25
million).
The ANP's final report on the accident could have a bearing
on criminal charges and civil suits seeking nearly $20 billion
in damages and jail time for 17 company executives of Chevron
and Transocean.
Chevron did not immediately respond to requests for comment
Tuesday morning.