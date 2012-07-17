Chevron could restart output from Brazil field soon-report

* Director of ANP sees no reason Chevron can't restart

* Fines from ANP to total less than $25 mln -director

SAO PAULO, July 17 Brazilian regulator ANP said U.S. oil company Chevron Corp should soon be able to resume production in a field of the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, which had been shut down due to an oil spill, a local paper said on Tuesday.

ANP Director General Magda Chambriard told the financial daily Valor Economico that the No. 2 U.S. oil company had committed 25 safety violations related to the spill at the Frade field.

The leak was believed to be caused by a pressure kick during the drilling of a well in November 2011 in Frade, the only field Chevron operates in Brazil.

"They put in a request to resume production. We are analyzing it but in principle have no objection," Chambriard said in the paper. Production using the injection of water into the reservoir however would not be allowed to resume, she added.

ANP press representatives were not available for comment.

Chevron itself asked that production be suspended in March after small amounts of new seepage showed up in the field.

The company and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd have been banned from drilling new wells in the Frade field until the completion of a separate investigation that started in March. Chambriard said the second investigation would not take as long as the first, which lasted seven months.

The final report on the first investigation is due to be released this week by the ANP. Chambriard said the fines levied by the regulator would total less than 50 million reais ($25 million).

The ANP's final report on the accident could have a bearing on criminal charges and civil suits seeking nearly $20 billion in damages and jail time for 17 company executives of Chevron and Transocean.

Chevron did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning.