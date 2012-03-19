Brazil prosecutor says Chevron can't stop oil leak

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SAO PAULO, March 19 A Brazilian prosecutor plans to allege this week that U.S. oil company Chevron has no way to stop a leak in an offshore oil field where a November accident led to a cracked seal while the company was "improperly" drilling for sub-salt oil reservoirs.
Prosecutor Eduardo Santos de Oliveira told Reuters in a telephone interview on Monday that the allegations stem from police and prosecutors' reports being used to assemble criminal indictments against Chevron, drill-rig operator Transocean and 17 of their executives and employees.
A Chevron representative in San Ramon, California, said the company's offshore drilling operation never aimed for sub-salt oil targets and the company stopped the November leak in four days. He said Chevron is capturing "residual" flows from the affected Frade oil field.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.