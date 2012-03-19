版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二 07:01 BJT

Brazil prosecutor says Chevron can't stop oil leak

SAO PAULO, March 19 A Brazilian prosecutor plans to allege this week that U.S. oil company Chevron has no way to stop a leak in an offshore oil field where a November accident led to a cracked seal while the company was "improperly" drilling for sub-salt oil reservoirs.

Prosecutor Eduardo Santos de Oliveira told Reuters in a telephone interview on Monday that the allegations stem from police and prosecutors' reports being used to assemble criminal indictments against Chevron, drill-rig operator Transocean and 17 of their executives and employees.

A Chevron representative in San Ramon, California, said the company's offshore drilling operation never aimed for sub-salt oil targets and the company stopped the November leak in four days. He said Chevron is capturing "residual" flows from the affected Frade oil field.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐