Brazil grants Chevron approval to restart offshore oil output

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, said on Monday that it authorized Chevron Corp to restart output from an offshore oil field more than a year after a November 2011 spill forced the No. 2 U.S. oil company to stop production.
