版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Chevron shares fall 2 pct after the bell following interim update

NEW YORK Oct 9 Chevron Corp : * Shares fell 2 percent after the bell following the release of its interim update for the third quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐