BRIEF-Chevron responds to pipeline incident Milford, Texas.

Nov 14 Chevron

* Statement on texas pipeline incident

* Says chevron has initiated its emergency response procedures and is currently responding to the incident

* Says at approximately 9.30 a.m. (cst) today, there was an incident at a chevron pipeline near milford, texas.

