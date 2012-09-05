Chevron Brazil chief can leave Brazil when job ends, court says

BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO
* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 George Buck, president of the Brazilian unit of Chevron Corp, can leave the country when his job ends later this month as long as he pays a 500,000 real ($245,000) bond to assure his participation in court cases related to a November oil spill, a Brazilian court ruled.
Buck and 16 other executives and employees of Chevron and drill-rig owner Transocean Ltd have been charged with crimes related to an oil spill in the Chevron-operated Frade Field northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* D. E. Shaw & Co Reports 5.1 Pct Passive Stake In Ptc Therapeutics As of feb 16 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: