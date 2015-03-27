Chevron seeking $3.6 bln by selling Caltex Australia stake-term sheet

HONG KONG, March 27 U.S. energy firm Chevron
is seeking to raise up to A$4.62 billion ($3.6 billion)
by selling its entire stake in Caltex Australia Ltd,
according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.
Chevron is offering 135 million shares at a floor price of
A$34.20 each, a 9.7 percent discount to Friday's close, the term
sheet showed.
Goldman Sachs is the sole underwriter for the deal,
the terms showed. The shares offered by Chevron represents 50
percent of Caltex Australia's outstanding shares, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 1.2837 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas)