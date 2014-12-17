Chevron cancels Canadian Arctic drilling as oil prices slide

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 Chevron Corp
said on Wednesday a plan to drill for oil in the Beaufort Sea in
Canada's Arctic is on hold indefinitely because of what it
called "economic uncertainty in the industry" as oil prices
fall.
In a letter to Canada's National Energy Board, the company
withdrew from a hearing into Arctic drilling rules because it
has walked away from plans to drill in the EL 481 block, 250
kilometers (155 miles) northwest of Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest
Territories.
"Chevron has put its drilling plans for EL 481 on hold
indefinitely," the company said.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)