UPDATE 1-Chevron cancels Canadian Arctic drilling as oil prices slide

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 Chevron Corp is
putting a plan to drill for oil in the Beaufort Sea in Canada's
Arctic on hold indefinitely because of what it called "economic
uncertainty in the industry" as oil prices fall.
In a letter to Canada's National Energy Board on Wednesday,
the company withdrew from a hearing on Arctic drilling rules
because it has walked away from plans to drill in the EL 481
block, 250 kilometers (155 miles) northwest of Tuktoyaktuk,
Northwest Territories.
The drilling project is the largest yet put on hold after
oil prices dropped by nearly half over the last six months, even
as a long list of oil companies cut their budgets for 2015
because of the price drop.
"Chevron has put its drilling plans for EL 481 on hold
indefinitely," the company said in its letter to the regulator,
which was confirmed by a spokesman.
The San Ramon, California-based company has been planning
the well since 2009 and had planned to drill the prospect in the
2020s, according to filings.
Imperial Oil Ltd, the operator of a joint venture
with Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc, said they are
not changing early-stage plans to drill in the Beaufort Sea but
have yet to make a final decision on the project.
