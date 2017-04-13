UPDATE 2-Chevron exploring sale of Canada oil sands stake worth about $2.5 bln -sources

(Adds comment from Alberta premier)
By John Tilak and David French
TORONTO/NEW YORK, April 13 Chevron Corp,
the second-largest U.S.-based oil producer, is exploring the
sale of its 20 percent stake in Canada's Athabasca Oil Sands
project, which could fetch about $2.5 billion, according to
people familiar with the situation.
The company has discussed with investment banks the prospect
of selling the stake in the western Canadian oil sands project,
a source said.
The possible sale comes after Royal Dutch Shell
last month agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets
to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for $8.5 billion.
Chevron does not find the oil sands business appealing in
the current environment, as low oil prices make it more
challenging for global producers to generate profits, the people
said, declining to be named as the matter is confidential.
The California-based company is close to making a decision,
taking into account factors such as price, the sources added.
Canadian Natural is seen as a logical buyer as it will be
the majority owner and operator of the Athabasca Oil Sands
project once the Shell deal closes, the people said.
A Chevron spokesman and a Canadian Natural spokeswoman
declined to comment.
The move comes as international players are pulling back
from the Canadian energy market, particularly the capital
intensive oil sands. A range of factors are contributing to
investor apathy toward Canada, including weak oil prices, the
higher cost of Canadian operations compared with cheap U.S.
shale plays and limited export pipeline capacity out of western
Canada.
Asked on Thursday about Chevron's possible sale and whether
her government would consider tweaking policies to be more
business friendly, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley told reporters:
"What’s going on frankly in the oil sands is you’re seeing a
reorganization, you’re not seeing people pull back investment
per se."
In March, ConocoPhillips, the largest independent
oil producer, agreed to sell its oil sands and natural gas
assets to Calgary-based Cenovus Energy for about C$17.1
billion ($12.9 billion).
Chevron, which posted its first annual loss since 1987 last
year, is working on a two-year plan to sell $5 billion to $10
billion in assets in 2016 and 2017. It is expecting to see
several growth projects long in the planning, including
Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, to come online
this year.
The company is also boosting spending on its low-cost
Permian shale operations, all with the goal of making Chevron
cash-flow neutral this year.
($1 = 1.3247 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto, David French in New York
and Ethan Lou in Calgary, additional reporting by Ernest
Scheyder in Houston, Nia Williams in Calgary and Jessica
Resnick-Ault in New York; editing by Denny Thomas and Tom Brown)