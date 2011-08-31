Chevron won't spin off refining-CEO

HOUSTON Aug 31 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is not interested in spinning off its refineries into a separate company as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) has done and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) plans to do, CEO John Watson told reporters in Houston on Wednesday.

"You should not look for Chevron to participate in anything like what ConocoPhillips or Marathon has done," Watson said after giving a speech to business leaders. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)