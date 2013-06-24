Chevron signs Cimarex as Permian basin partner

June 24 Chevron Corp has secured access
to key infrastructure for its recently expanded position in the
Permian basin around west Texas through a deal with Cimarex
Energy Co.
Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Monday
it signed a joint development agreement for 104,000 acres to be
operated by Cimarex, while Chevron will pay $60 million for 50
percent of the smaller company's Triple Crown gathering system
and a 50 percent interest in wells drilled this year.
"Our complementary acreage positions in west Texas and New
Mexico, along with our common development outlook, make Chevron
and Cimarex natural partners," said Alan Kleier, vice president
of Chevron`s Mid-Continent division.
Chevron has a position in the Delaware basin part of the
Permian exceeding 1 million "gross" acres, or including acreage
that is only partially owned. Last September, Chevron bought
264,000 acres there from Chesapeake.
The eight-year agreement with Cimarex includes access to
roads and utilities for development of the acreage in Culberson
County, Texas.