Australia's CIMIC sues Chevron over $1.4bln Gorgon LNG construction dispute

SYDNEY Aug 22 Australian construction company
CIMIC Group said on Monday it had started court
proceedings in the United States against Chevron Corp
and KBR Inc, seeking as much as A$1.86 billion ($1.42
billion) regarding a dispute over the jetty at the Gorgon LNG
project in Western Australia.
CIMIC was commissioned to build the jetty there in 2009 and
issued a notice of dispute regarding the work in February,
following a disagreement over changes to the project.
The company said then that it was entitled to A$1.86 billion
for the work.
"Negotiations under the contract continue," CIMIC said in a
statement on Monday.
"The commencement of the proceedings has no effect on the
negotiation process or CIMIC Group's entitlement to the amounts
under negotiation," it added.
($1 = 1.3130 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sandra Maler)