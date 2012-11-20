Chevron files ethics complaint against NY comptroller

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
LOS ANGELES Nov 20 Chevron Corp sought to open an investigation on Tuesday into New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, claiming he pressured the oil company into settling environmental litigation in Ecuador in exchange for campaign contributions from the lawsuit's plaintiffs.
Chevron said it filed a complaint before the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, seeking a probe of DiNapoli and current and past members of his staff.
DiNapoli was not immediately available for comment.
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.