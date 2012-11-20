版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三

Chevron files ethics complaint against NY comptroller

LOS ANGELES Nov 20 Chevron Corp sought to open an investigation on Tuesday into New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, claiming he pressured the oil company into settling environmental litigation in Ecuador in exchange for campaign contributions from the lawsuit's plaintiffs.

Chevron said it filed a complaint before the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, seeking a probe of DiNapoli and current and past members of his staff.

DiNapoli was not immediately available for comment.

