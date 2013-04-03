US judge rejects Chevron subpoena of advocacy group in Ecuador case

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 3
A U.S. judge has rejected
efforts by Chevron Corp to secure documents from a
California environmental advocacy group in a fraud case related
to a $19 billion award for rainforest pollution in Ecuador.
Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins on Wednesday quashed
Chevron's subpoena for a deposition and documents from Amazon
Watch, which the group's own lawyer described as the U.S. oil
company's "sharpest critic."
The subpoena was related to a case scheduled to go to trial
on Oct. 15 in which Chevron accuses Ecuadorean residents, their
lawyers and advisers of fraud in obtaining a multi-billion
dollar judgment from a local court.
Cousins said he had to weigh the free speech rights of
Amazon Watch under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment
against the possibility of Chevron uncovering evidence for its
case.
"I must err on the side of protecting the First Amendment
activity," he said in his ruling in San Francisco federal court,
although he left open the possibility that Chevron could seek
documents under a narrower scope.
The parties are racing to gather evidence ahead of a May 31
deadline for discovery, Chevron lawyer Ethan Dettmer said.
The start of the trial in October will come almost exactly
two decades after Ecuadoreans first filed their case in New York
against Texaco, which was bought by Chevron in 2001. Texaco
spent years pushing for the case to be moved to Ecuador, which
eventually happened a decade ago.
Texaco was accused of contaminating the jungle around Lago
Agrio, Ecuador, from 1964 to 1992. Chevron says Texaco cleaned
up all the waste pits for which it was responsible before
turning the sites over to state-owned Petroecuador, which still
operates there.
The Ecuadorean court in Lago Agrio issued its judgment
against Chevron in February 2011.
Chevron then sued the Ecuadoreans and their long-time legal
adviser, Steven Donziger, in Manhattan federal court. Chevron
accuses them of illegally pressuring the Ecuadorean court to
render a judgment in their favor, making fraud and racketeering
conspiracy claims under the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and
Corrupt Organizations Act. Donziger and the Ecuadoreans deny
they acted improperly.
On Wednesday, Dettmer argued for Chevron that Amazon Watch
became part of the fraud by publicizing the Ecuadorean
plaintiffs' arguments in an effort to put enough public pressure
on Chevron to force the company to settle the case.
But Richard Herz, a lawyer for Amazon Watch, said Chevron
had already amassed ample evidence with more than 100 subpoenas,
20 more depositions scheduled, on top of 16 days of deposition
from Donziger himself along with his entire computer hard drive.
"They have every scrap of paper that he's ever written,"
Herz said.
The fraud case is Chevron Corp v. Steven Donziger et al,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-0691. The related case over the Amazon Watch subpoena was in
the Northern District of California, No. 13-mc-80038-CRB.