Canada high court to hear Chevron in $9.1 bln Ecuador lawsuit

OTTAWA, April 3 The Supreme Court of Canada
agreed on Thursday to hear an appeal by Chevron Corp of
a lower-court decision that said Ecuadorean villagers could
pursue in Ontario their $9.51 billion lawsuit for pollution in
the Amazon jungle.
The Ontario Court of Appeal ruled in December that Ontario
was a proper jurisdiction for the Ecuadorean plaintiffs to press
Chevron to pay up, and Chevron wants the Supreme Court of Canada
to say the Ontario courts have no jurisdiction.
It was the latest twist in a two-decade conflict between
Chevron and residents of Ecuador's Lago Agrio region in the
Amazon jungle, which want the Ontario courts to force Chevron to
pay up the judgment awarded to them in an Ecuadorean court in
2011. The California-based company no longer has any assets in
Ecuador.
A U.S. judge issued a scathing decision on March 4 that
found that American lawyer Stephen Donziger had used corrupt
means to help villagers win the judgment against Chevron in
Ecuador. It barred Donziger and the villagers from enforcing the
Ecuadorean judgment in the United States.
The Ecuadoreans say Chevron has $15 billion of assets in
Canada. The Ontario Court of Appeal decision in December
overturned a ruling six months earlier by Ontario Superior Court
Justice David Brown, who had granted Chevron a stay in the
proceedings on the basis that the case had little hope of
success and that Chevron Canada's assets were not directly owned
by Chevron Corp.
The name of the case is Chevron Corporation et al. v. Daniel
Carlos Lusitande Yaiguaje et al. (35682).
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Richard Chang)