Accused of fraud against Chevron, lawyer is defiant in defeat

| NEW YORK, March 4
NEW YORK, March 4 Steven Donziger, the
Harvard-educated lawyer who has waged a two-decade battle
against Chevron Corp over pollution in the Amazonian
jungle in Ecuador, is not one to accept defeat quietly.
Hours after a federal judge in New York ruled on Tuesday
that he had used bribery and fraud to secure a $9.5 billion
judgment against the oil company in Ecuador in 2011, Donziger
promised to appeal and said the judge had let his "implacable
hostility toward me ... infect his view of the case."
Critics, including Chevron, have painted Donziger as nothing
short of a criminal, a lawyer who took advantage of a
corruptible judicial system to buy a favorable judgment.
Supporters see him as a hard-charging hero who has spent 20
years fighting for impoverished villagers whose home was ruined
by millions of gallons of toxic sludge.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw a trial last
fall on racketeering allegations brought by Chevron against
Donziger, made it clear he was in the former camp, writing that
there was "clear and convincing evidence" that Donziger had paid
a judge to ghostwrite the Ecuadorean opinion.
"There is no 'Robin Hood' defense to illegal and wrongful
conduct," Kaplan said.
Donziger, who had unsuccessfully tried to get Kaplan removed
from the case, had predicted for months that he would lose,
mostly because of what he said was Kaplan's obvious bias.
The trial pitted the enormous resources of Chevron, which
was represented by the powerful law firm Gibson Dunn, against
Donziger's smaller team of lawyers, activists and volunteers, a
contrast Donziger has noted several times.
In written testimony during the trial, he accused the
company of "the most well-funded corporate retaliation campaign
in history."
"CRUDE"
Donziger first learned of the pollution in the early 1990s
from a law school classmate. He traveled to northeastern Ecuador
with the classmate's father, who was seeking lawyers to help him
bring a case against Texaco over allegations that it had
contaminated the area surrounding an oil field.
He would become the driving force behind the litigation,
eventually winning a judgment for $18 billion in 2011 against
Chevron, which had acquired Texaco. Ecuador's highest court
later cut the judgment down to $9.5 billion.
Donziger was featured in the documentary film "Crude," which
chronicled the fight over pollution in Ecuador. Chevron used
outtakes from the movie during the trial, including clips that
showed Donziger discussing what he saw as endemic corruption in
the country's judicial system.
It's not clear whether Donziger, who is a member of the New
York bar, could face disciplinary action as a result of Kaplan's
findings. At one point in his 497-page decision, Kaplan wrote
that the "professional consequences of Donziger's behavior" may
be addressed by other bodies.
During a call with reporters on Tuesday, Randy Mastro, an
attorney for Chevron, declined to comment on whether the company
would refer Donziger to an attorney disciplinary committee.
A foreign correspondent before attending Harvard Law School,
Donziger has a talent for self-promotion, meeting midtrial with
journalists in November in a crowded loft apartment in Manhattan
where 14 members of his team had been living and working.
When he testified, he had sympathizers among the audience,
including the singer Sting, who with his wife, Trudie, has
offered the villagers support.
Standing well over 6 feet tall, with graying temples,
Donziger admitted he had made some mistakes but adamantly denied
using fraud to win the Ecuadorean judgment.
However, he faced difficult questions from Chevron's Mastro,
who pointed to emails from a colleague that referred to two
judges as the "puppet" and the "puppeteer" as evidence of a
bribery scheme.
Donziger dismissed the references as joking nicknames.
In her closing argument, one of Donziger's lawyers, Zoe
Littlepage, acknowledged that he might be a "jerk" but said,
"That's not a crime."
Mastro, however, said during the trial that Donziger had
engaged in a scheme that would "make a Mafia boss blush."
"Lawyers don't do these things," he said. "Criminals do."