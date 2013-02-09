UPDATE 1-Tribunal presses Ecuador to halt Chevron case enforcement

* Chevron filed for arbitration in 2009
* Ecuador court found Chevron liable for $19 bln in damages
* Ecuadoreans sued over pollution of rain forest in 1993
By Braden Reddall
Feb 8 An international tribunal arbitrating
Chevron Corp's long-running legal dispute over pollution
in Ecuador has found the country violated the panel's previous
order to do all it could to prevent enforcement of a contested
$19 billion judgment against the company.
The tribunal, acting under The Hague's Permanent Court of
Arbitration, said the Ecuador government should have stopped
plaintiffs in the case from going to courts in Brazil, Argentina
and Canada to try to collect the judgment handed down by an
Ecuadorean court in 2011.
The ruling by the panel came a year after it reaffirmed its
original 2011 finding that the Quito government "take all
measures at its disposal to suspend or cause to be suspended the
enforcement or recognition within and without Ecuador of any
judgment against (Chevron) in the Lago Agrio case."
The Ecuadorean court ruled in February 2011 that Chevron
should pay billions to plaintiffs living in the region around
Ecuador's Lago Agrio, who had sued the company over pollution in
the country's rain forest.
That judgment came a decade after Chevron bought Texaco, and
18 years after Texaco was first accused in a New York court of
polluting the Ecuadorean rain forest and sickening people there.
The case was moved to Ecuador after Texaco argued for a change
in venue.
Chevron has contested the Ecuador court judgment, saying it
uncovered through U.S. courts evidence of fraud by lawyers for
the Ecuadorean plaintiffs, allegations the lawyers deny.
The company launched action in 2009 through the Permanent
Court of Arbitration, charging that Ecuador had breached a trade
agreement with the United States by not ensuring a fair trial.
The second-largest U.S. oil company is pursuing racketeering
and fraud charges against the lawyers for the Ecuadorean
plaintiffs, in a case due to go to trial in New York in October.
Ecuador's attorney general contends the three-person
arbitration tribunal has no jurisdiction because Quito's
bilateral trade agreement with Washington took effect five years
after Texaco ended operations in Ecuador in 1992.
The country has also said it cannot control the actions of
private plaintiffs. Ecuador's attorney general was not available
for comment on Friday.
Chevron argued before the tribunal in November that the
plaintiffs' lawyers had the support of Ecuador's Foreign
Ministry to pursue legal action outside the country.
In its ruling on Thursday, the Hague tribunal cited the rain
forest plaintiffs' legal actions in Argentina, Canada and Brazil
to collect the $19 billion award. The plaintiffs took the
actions abroad because Chevron has no assets in Ecuador.
The tribunal said it wanted to prevent the plaintiffs'
enforcement actions from "causing irreparable harm" to Chevron.
A court in Argentina last week upheld a freeze on Chevron
assets there related to the enforcement efforts.
Chevron said in a statement that the tribunal would next
consider compensation and whether Ecuador should pay for any
enforcement-related damages that the company had incurred.
'DECISIVE PHASE'
Karen Hinton, spokeswoman for the Ecuadorean plaintiffs, who
are not part of the tribunal proceedings, said courts hearing
enforcement actions would likely pay little attention to the
tribunal since it was not binding on the rain-forest
communities.
"The latest order changes nothing about the respective
positions of the various parties, all of which have been clear
for some time," she said in an emailed statement.
At a symposium on the two decades of litigation hosted by
Stanford Law School, Graham Erion, who works for the plaintiffs
on the enforcement action, said the case had entered a new and
decisive phase. He cited a Chevron statement about fighting the
case "until hell freezes over."
"I'm from Canada. I know what ice looks like," he said.
"We're on the ice right now, and that's where this case is being
fought."
The international arbitration panel includes a Chevron-named
member, Horacio Grigera Naon of the American University law
college; one named by Ecuador, Oxford Professor Vaughan Lowe;
and London lawyer V.V. Veeder, chosen by the other two.
The U.S. fraud and racketeering case is Chevron Corp v.
Steven Donziger et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York, No. 11-0691.
The panel's ruling, posted online by Chevron on Friday can
be found at