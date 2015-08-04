U.S. court rejects Ecuador challenge to $96 mln Chevron award

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 4 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ecuador's challenge to a $96 million international arbitration award in favor of Chevron Corp, the latest development in a decades-long dispute over the development of oil fields in the South American country.
The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an award rendered by a panel at The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Netherlands, after Chevron claimed Ecuador had violated an international treaty by failing to resolve lawsuits over commercial disputes between the two sides in a timely manner. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.