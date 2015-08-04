UPDATE 1-U.S. court rejects Ecuador challenge to $96 mln Chevron award

(Adds byline, background on dispute, statement from Chevron)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Aug 4 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday
rejected Ecuador's challenge to a $96 million international
arbitration award in favor of energy giant Chevron Corp,
marking the latest twist in a decades-long dispute over the
development of oil fields in the South American country.
The dispute stemmed from a 1973 deal that called for Texaco
Petroleum Co, later acquired by Chevron, to develop oil fields
in exchange for selling oil to the Ecuadorean government at
below-market rates. Texaco filed several lawsuits in the 1990s
accusing Ecuador of violating the contract.
The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
upheld a 2011 award from The Hague's Permanent Court of
Arbitration in the Netherlands.
Calls for comment to a lawyer for Ecuador and the Ecuadorean
embassy in Washington were not immediately returned.
The decision is not part of a separate legal battle brought
by a group of Ecuadorean villagers who claim Texaco caused
billions of dollars in pollution damage when it began exploring
oil deposits in the 1960s.
In the case at hand, Chevron initiated an arbitration
proceeding at The Hague in 2006, claiming the Ecuadorean courts
failed to resolve the lawsuits in a timely manner, violating a
treaty between Ecuador and the United States. A panel awarded
Chevron $96 million, which was subsequently upheld by the Dutch
court system.
Chevron then filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, seeking
a judgment confirming the panel's decision in order to collect
the award. After a federal judge affirmed the award in 2013,
Ecuador appealed to the D.C. Circuit.
"In signing the (treaty), Ecuador agreed to arbitration of
precisely this type of action," Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins
wrote on Tuesday for a three-judge panel.
In a statement, a Chevron spokesman said the company was
"pleased" and pegged the award at $106 million, including
interest.
Chevron continues to fight claims from the Ecuadorean
villagers, who have filed lawsuits in Canada, Brazil and
Argentina seeking to enforce a $9 billion judgment rendered in
Ecuador against Chevron.
In March 2014, a U.S. judge in New York issued a scathing
ruling finding that the villagers' American lawyer, Steven
Donziger, committed fraud in securing that judgment.
Donziger, who denies any wrongdoing, has appealed. But
Chevron has sought to use the New York decision to defend
against the lawsuits in Canada, Brazil and Argentina. It has
also initiated a separate arbitration proceeding in The Hague,
claiming it was denied justice in Ecuador.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Bill
Rigby)