UPDATE 1-Chevron wins U.S. ruling blocking $8.6 bln Ecuador rainforest award

By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Aug 8 Chevron Corp persuaded a
federal appeals court on Monday to block enforcement in the
United States of an $8.65 billion Ecuadorean pollution judgment
that it said, and which the court agreed, was obtained through
bribery and fraud.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a
lower court ruling against the American lawyer Steven Donziger,
who has spent more than two decades battling Chevron to hold it
responsible for pollution in the Ecuadorean rain forest.
"Even innocent clients may not benefit from the fraud of
their attorney," Circuit Judge Amalya Kearse wrote for a
three-judge panel in a 127-page decision.
Monday's decision is unlikely to end the legal war against
San Ramon, California-based Chevron, which has been waged in
several countries and was documented in "Crude," a 2009 film.
"The decision hands well-heeled corporations a template for
avoiding legal accountability anywhere in the world," Deepak
Gupta, a lawyer for Donziger, said in a statement. "We will be
exploring all available options for further review."
R. Hewitt Pate, Chevron's general counsel, said in a
statement the decision "leaves no doubt that the Ecuadorean
judgment against Chevron is the illegitimate and unenforceable
product of misconduct."
Donziger and representatives of residents of Ecuador's Lago
Agrio region have sought to force Chevron to pay for water and
soil contamination caused from 1964 to 1992 by Texaco, which
Chevron acquired in 2001.
While not disputing that pollution occurred, Chevron has
said Donziger and his associates went too far, including by
arranging the ghostwriting of a key environmental report and
bribing the presiding judge in Ecuador.
The oil company has also said a 1998 agreement between
Texaco and Ecuador absolved it of further liability.
In March 2014, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan
barred enforcement of the 2011 judgment, citing the corruption
used to obtain it.
Kearse, in Monday's decision, said the record reveals "a
parade of corrupt actions" by Donziger and his associates,
including coercion and fraud, culminating in the bribe offer.
"Chevron's $8.646 billion judgment debt ... is clearly
traceable to the Lago Agrio plaintiffs' legal team's corrupt
conduct," Kearse wrote.
Donziger has also tried to enforce the judgment in Canada,
Brazil and other countries where Chevron operates.
Karen Hinton, a spokeswoman for the Ecuadorean residents, in
a statement said their lawyers may also appeal, and will
continue litigation in Canada and other countries to seize
Chevron assets.
The case is Chevron Corp v. Donziger et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 14-0826.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)