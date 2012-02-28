UPDATE 1-Arbitrators say they can hear Chevron-Ecuador case

By Braden Reddall and Eduardo Garcia
Feb 28 An international tribunal has found
that it has jurisdiction to decide if Ecuador violated a treaty
with the United States requiring it to guarantee a fair trial to
Chevron Corp in an environmental lawsuit that ended in
an $18 billion judgment against the oil company.
A Tuesday posting on Chevron's website attributed to the
tribunal read: "The tribunal declares that it has jurisdiction
to proceed to the merits phase of these arbitration
proceedings."
The panel was set up through The Hague's Permanent Court of
Arbitration (PCA), and works under rules established by the
United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.
Ecuador's attorney general has argued that the tribunal has
no jurisdiction because the bilateral trade agreement between
the United States and the Andean country went into effect five
years after Texaco ended operations in Ecuador in 1992.
"We disagree... but Ecuador will continue to present all the
claims, arguments and proofs, and will make use of all the
necessary resources to demonstrate that the complaints made by
Chevron-Texaco are baseless," Attorney General Diego Garcia said
in a statement.
On Feb. 17, the three-person arbitration panel reinforced
its interim order from February 2011 that Ecuador should suspend
court awarded payments of claims against Texaco, accused of
polluting the rain forest and sickening people living there.
Texaco was taken over in 2001 by Chevron, which
has claimed the trial in Ecuador was unfair.
The plaintiffs awarded $18 billion a year ago have said they
will try to collect in countries where Chevron still has assets,
and the panel's ruling will not affect those plans.
"The panel's ruling is unenforceable and illegitimate,"
Karen Hinton, a Washington D.C.-based spokeswoman for the
plaintiffs, said in a statement on Tuesday. "It will have no
legal impact in Ecuador, the United States, or in any country
that observes the rule of law."
The legal team for the Ecuadoreans has also argued the
panel's interim ruling violates provisions of Ecuador's
constitution prohibiting interference in its courts.
But Chevron has said that it has uncovered in the U.S.
courts evidence of fraud by lawyers for the Ecuadorean
plaintiffs, which they deny. The company is pursuing a separate
racketeering lawsuit against the Ecuadorian plaintiffs and their
attorneys.
"Rather than allow... plaintiffs' lawyers to cause even more
damage for which Ecuador may ultimately be held responsible, the
Republic should take this opportunity to pursue a more
constructive course," Chevron's general counsel, Hewitt Pate,
said in a statement.
Anticipating defeat in the marathon pollution trial, Chevron
filed for arbitration in September 2009, a few months after
hiring Pate, a former assistant attorney general at the U.S.
Department of Justice. The litigation has taken place over two
decades.
A ruling from the arbitrators could take a while. It took
four years for another tribunal working under the PCA to rule
last August that Ecuador had to pay Chevron $96 million in
connection with commercial claims made by Texaco in the 1990s.
The current panel includes one member named by Chevron,
Horacio Grigera Naon of the American University law college,
another named by Ecuador, Oxford Professor Vaughan Lowe, and
London-based lawyer V.V. Veeder, chosen by Naon and Lowe.