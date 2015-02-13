Environmentalists in Calif. target Chevron election spending

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Environmentalists and city
officials in Richmond, California, on Thursday voiced support
for a shareholder resolution that would prevent Chevron Corp
from spending on elections, a move that comes after the
oil giant spent more than $3 million last year to influence
elections in the Bay Area city.
Despite the spending, the Chevron-backed candidates lost
their bids for mayor and city council in Richmond, which is home
to the company's second-largest oil refinery in the state.
"Chevron flooded our democracy with millions of dollars in
2014, but Richmond voters saw through their attempt to buy our
elections and the progressives candidates triumphed," said
Richmond councilmember Gayle Mclaughlin.
"Chevron should refrain from its oversized influence on our
local democracy if it has any desire to repair its profoundly
damaged reputation among our community."
Critics argue the Richmond refinery has a history of health
and safety problems, including a 2012 fire that sent some
residents to hospitals with respiratory complaints. They say the
company's money would be better spent making the facility safer
and less polluting.
Chevron defended its election spending, calling it a part of
its long-term, ongoing engagement with community leaders.
"We play an important role in the success of the City of
Richmond as we are the largest employer and the largest taxpayer
in the city," said Braden Reddall, a company spokesman.
"After more than a century of operating here, it's natural
for us to be involved in the political sphere, as we are in many
other aspects of the community."
Reddall said the company's participation in the election
needs to be viewed in the context of the $580 million the
company has invested in the community over the past five years.
The refinery is also preparing to restart its $1 billion
modernization project, which includes building a new hydrogen
plant to increase plant flexibility and energy efficiency.
The resolution itself stands little chance of passing. A
similarly worded effort in 2013 that would have stopped Chevron
from using corporate funds for political purposes was opposed by
nearly 97 percent of shareholders.
The resolution, which will be voted on at the company's May
meeting, was brought by Green Century Capital Management, a
"fossil fuel free" mutual fund that bought $2,000 worth of
Chevron stock for the purpose of putting the resolution forward.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Bernard Orr)