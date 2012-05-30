WRAPUP 1-Fracking at top of Chevron, Exxon meetings

By Braden Reddall and Marice Richter
SAN RAMON, Calif./DALLAS May 30 Concerns about
hydraulic fracturing among investors have eased at Chevron, even
as they have increased at Exxon, and pressure to name
independent chairmen at the two largest U.S. oil companies has
also grown.
Familiar groups of protesters descended on the respective
annual meetings in California and Texas, and each had the added
flavor of the Occupy movement that spread across the country
last year.
One of about 80 protesters outside Chevron Corp
headquarters in San Ramon waved a sign that said "Fracking is
environmental rape," while others called on the company to
better address its protracted legal battle in South America over
oil pollution.
Energy companies use hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to
create fissures in rock like shale that allow oil and gas to
escape. In the process water, sand and chemicals are pumped at
very high pressures into wells drilled deep into the ground.
"If you think the reputational risks are bad with people
coming from Ecuador, wait until they come from Pennsylvania and
Colorado," said Larry Fahn, president of investor pressure group
As You Sow, while arguing for a Chevron shareholder proposal on
the risks of hydraulic fracturing.
Yet concerns about the oil and gas production practice among
shareholders were notably more subdued. After a similar fracking
resolution at the 2011 meeting had support from a surprisingly
high 41 percent of Chevron shareholders, a similar proposal got
27 percent backing this year.
Support among Exxon Mobil Corp. shareholders for
such a resolution rose to just under 30 percent from 28 percent
last year.
There was also a Chevron resolution on appointing a board
director with environmental expertise, but an early vote count
showed 23 percent supported it, down from 25 percent last year.
Activists had seized on the resolution as a sign of investor
discontent with Chevron's handling of a hotly contested $18
billion verdict against it in Ecuador. The proposal was even
backed by the advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services.
Chevron Chief Executive John Watson, speaking to reporters
after the meeting, said the amount of evidence assembled by his
company's lawyers casting doubt on the Ecuador case meant it was
no longer a "he said, she said" story.
Watson acknowledged concerns about fracking being safely
done were "fair game" and Chevron wanted to address the issue in
conversations with local communities and their advocates.
"It's not clear to me what additional information to
be disclosed," he added.
Watson also serves as chairman of the Chevron's board, and a
proposal on giving that job to someone independent received
support from 38 percent of shareholders. Support for an
independent chairman of Exxon rose to 35 percent from 31 percent
a year ago.
Exxon shareholders, who gathered in Dallas, threw more
support behind the executive compensation package after the
world's largest publicly traded oil company made an effort to
seek more input on the matter.
That effort appeared to pay off: 78 percent of shareholders
cast a non-binding vote in favor of compensation for the
executives, up from 67 percent last year.
Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson's total compensation rose 20 percent
in 2011 to $34.9 million, a year when the company's stock price
was up 16 percent and profit grew 35 percent.
About 25 protesters gathered outside the meeting, holding
signs that included: "Exxon Loves Millionaires."
Tillerson said the company, the largest U.S. producer of
natural gas, was contemplating gas exports from Canada and the
U.S. Gulf Coast because supplies were more than enough to meet
demand. Natural gas prices have hit their lowest in a decade.
Asked about the potential for Chevron exporting natural gas
from the United States, Watson said the company had taken a look
at it, but was not interested at this time.