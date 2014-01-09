Chevron 4th quarter production dips slightly as prices sag

Jan 9 Chevron Corp, the second-largest
U.S. oil company, said on Thursday its oil and gas production
fell slightly last quarter from third-quarter levels as the
price it received for crude dropped.
In its interim update for the fourth quarter, Chevron said
average U.S. oil-equivalent production of oil and gas from wells
fell to 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October and November
from an average of 655,000 for the entire second quarter.
Chevron said its average realized U.S. price for crude and
related products was $90.17 per barrel in the first two months
of the fourth quarter, down from $97.18 in the third.
Worldwide, the company produced 2.56 million bpd in the
first two months of the fourth quarter, down from 2.59 million
in the third.