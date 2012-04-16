版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 16日 星期一 18:18 BJT

Chevron plans to ship more Forties crude to S. Korea - trade

SINGAPORE, April 16 U.S. oil producer Chevron plans to move a cargo of Forties crude to South Korea, its second in two weeks, as ample supply depressed spot differentials of the European benchmark grade, trade and shipping sources said on Monday.

Chevron has provisionally booked Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Achilleas to load 2 million barrels of Forties crude at Hound Point on May 5 for $7.75 million, a shipping fixture showed. The vessel will head for South Korea.

Chevron's joint venture refinery GS Caltex is likely to receive this cargo, traders said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐