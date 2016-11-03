Enel pulls out of bidding for Chevron's Indonesian geothermal assets

PARIS Nov 3 Italy's biggest utility Enel has decided not to bid for Indonesian geothermal assets being sold by U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp, Enel's CEO said on Thursday.

"We withdrew because we were not able to secure in the time frame a partner that would be good for us," Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on the sidelines of the New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference in Paris. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)