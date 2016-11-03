UPDATE 1-Enel pulls out of bidding for Chevron's Indonesian geothermal assets

(Adds background, estimated value, Indonesian utility's withdrawal)

PARIS Nov 3 Italy's biggest utility Enel has decided not to bid for Indonesian geothermal assets being sold by U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp, Enel's CEO said on Thursday.

"We withdrew because we were not able to secure in the time frame a partner that would be good for us," Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on the sidelines of the New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference in Paris.

Chevron is selling its geothermal energy blocks in Indonesia and the Philippines as part of cost-cutting efforts in the face of weak oil prices. The blocks have an estimated value of about $3 billion, sources told Reuters in June.

Earlier on Thursday Indonesia's state electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) also opted out of the tender, citing governance concerns. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)