Chevron's Gorgon LNG project cost pegged A$20 bln higher -report

SYDNEY Nov 14 The cost of Chevron's Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG)project is forecast to balloon out more than A$20 billion dollars to more than A$60 billion, the Australian Financial Review said.

The project will soar in cost because of the high value of the Australian dollar, union demands, high manufacturing costs locally and productivity issues, the report said, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

Gorgon LNG, the company's flagship development, is currently undergoing a cost and schedule review as costs at other Australian LNG developments have been growing rapidly due to a strong Australian dollar and the rising local price of doing business.

Speaking on Monday at an industry conference in Perth, Chevron Australia's general manager of operations, Brian Smith, said the project is now 50 percent complete, and is still on track to go on line in 2014.

The Chevron executive said the project is expected to cost $37 billion but hinted that the current estimate may change.

"The cost is still the same number at this point of time. It may well be in the future that we may mention some other number ... the exchange rate has gone up, it's higher than when project was approved," Smith said.