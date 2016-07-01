版本:
Chevron confirms leak at its Gorgon gas project in Australia

SYDNEY, July 1 A gas leak has occurred at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project on Barrow Island in Australia, Chevron said.

The company, which is preparing statement on the incident, would not confirm media reports that workers were being evacuated from the site in northern Western Australia state, according to a spokesman. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

