Chevron resumes operation at Gorgon LNG train 1 after month-long outage

SINGAPORE Jan 4 Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it has resumed production at one of its two units at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia after an outage of slightly more than a month.

"Gorgon LNG Train 1 operation resumed earlier this week. Production was halted in late November 2016 to assess and address some performance variations," a spokesman for Chevron, operator of Gorgon, said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)