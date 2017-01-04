Chevron resumes operation at Gorgon LNG train 1 after month-long outage

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE Jan 4 Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it has resumed production at one of its two units at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia after an outage of slightly more than a month.
"Gorgon LNG Train 1 operation resumed earlier this week. Production was halted in late November 2016 to assess and address some performance variations," a spokesman for Chevron, operator of Gorgon, said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.