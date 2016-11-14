UPDATE 1-Chevron's Gorgon LNG resumes production after brief outage

(Updates with Chevron comment, background)

Nov 14 Production at Chevron Corp's $54 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project has safely resumed operations following a temporary shutdown last week, a company spokesman said on Monday.

The stoppage was the third to hit the project since it started up in March, limiting output at a time of rising although still relatively low spot LNG prices.

The plant was shut as part of a brief unplanned outage that delayed a handful of shipments but there were no cancellations, trade sources said on Friday.

Chevron spokesman Cam Van Ast said in an email on Friday that production at Gorgon LNG Train 1 had been temporarily halted for minor maintenance but that restart activities were under way.

Output from the plant's second production line, known as Train 2, was unaffected and continues to ramp up, he said.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)