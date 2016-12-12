Chevron still grappling with latest Gorgon LNG outage

* Gorgon Train 1 remains shut, supporting spot prices
* Train 2 was briefly taken offline last week
Dec 12 Chevron Corp's Gorgon liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant off western Australia still has one of
its two production units shut around two weeks after first being
taken offline, the company said on Monday.
The latest in a string of outages to hit the $54 billion
project since it started up in March has helped to propel Asian
LNG spot prices to levels last reached in mid-2015.
"Production from Gorgon LNG Train 1 remains on hold while we
address some recent performance variations," a company spokesman
said.
Chevron did not indicate how long the shutdown would last.
Exports from the plant's second production line, Train 2,
resumed on Dec. 8 after a temporary halt on Dec. 7, the
spokesman said.
Disruption at Gorgon has led to urgent demand for
replacement cargoes to fulfil customer commitments, pushing spot
LNG prices above long-term oil-indexed contract prices,
according to Thomson Reuters analyst Mathilde Jacobsen.
The Asian spot LNG price soared to $8.10 per million British
thermal units on Friday.
The last time the Asian spot price exceeded oil-linked LNG
contract prices was in winter 2014.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by David
Goodman)