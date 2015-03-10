版本:
2015年 3月 11日 星期三 00:17 BJT

Chevron CEO says 'quite a bit of interest' in Hawaii refinery

NEW YORK, March 10 Chevron Corp has seen "quite a bit of interest" among prospective buyers for its 54,000 barrel-a-day refinery in Kapolei on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Chief Executive John Watson said on Tuesday.

The company hired Deutsche Bank and began seeking buyers last fall for the refinery, one of the smallest in its global portfolio.

"We think it's an asset that'll be very attractive," Watson said at the company's analyst day in New York. Chevron would not close the refinery if it's not able to find a buyer, he said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
