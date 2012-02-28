UPDATE 2-Brazil judge blocks Chevron, Transocean injunction

* Injunction sought in $12 bln civil suit against Chevron
* Civil case and criminal investigation continue
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 A federal judge in
Brazil declined to grant an injunction suspending the Brazilian
operations of oil major Chevron and offshore oil-rig contractor
Transocean over a November oil spill in the Frade field
northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
The injunction was requested by Brazilian federal prosecutor
Eduardo Santos de Oliveira as part of his 20 billion real ($11.8
billion) civil lawsuit against Chevron, the field's
majority-owner and operator, and Transocean, its drilling
contractor.
The rejection of the injunction does not limit or block the
civil lawsuit or a criminal case against Chevron Corp,
the No. 2 U.S. oil company, and Transocean Ltd, the
world's No. 1 offshore drilling contractor, over the oil spill,
court documents released on Tuesday showed.
San Ramon, California-based Chevron, which operates the
largest foreign-led oil field in Brazil, has already been fined
more than $50 million for the spill. Zug, Switzerland-based
Transocean has 10 rigs working in Brazil for companies such as
Brazil's Petrobras, Chevron and India's ONGC
The injunction was denied because prosecutors did not show
that suspending Chevron and Transocean operations in Brazil
would help get the companies to pay for alleged environmental
damage, Raffaele Felice Pirro, a federal judge with a court in
Rio de Janeiro, said in his decision.
The injunction could be seen as an attempt to punish the
companies without a trial, and to do that without giving them a
chance to defend themselves, Pirro wrote.
"We do not discuss the seriousness of the oil spill nor the
probable catastrophic consequences that come from the accident,"
the judge wrote. "The supposed responsibility of the defendants
will be shown in the proceedings under the guidance of a
magistrate, by means of investigation and with the possibility
of all parties to manifest their participation in this sad
incident."
Santos, the author of the injunction request, heads up the
Federal Prosecutors' office in Campos de Goitacazes, Brazil, a
city north of Rio de Janeiro and the principal municipality in
Brazil's main oil-producing region.
Transocean said in a statemen: "We welcome the judge's
decision to deny an injunction and we continue to cooperate with
the authorities."
The 2,400- to 3,000-barrel spill occurred in the Frade
field in Brazil's Campos basin, an offshore area owned 52
percent by Chevron and operated by it. The Campos basin is home
to more than 80 percent of Brazil's oil output.
The Frade spill was less than 0.1 percent the size of the
spill in the deadly Deepwater Horizon disaster in the U.S. Gulf
of Mexico in 2010. That accident killed 11 and fouled beaches
along the southern U.S. coast.
Transocean was the owner and operator of the Deepwater
Horizon drilling rig; the Macondo well was operated by BP
, which owned 65 percent of the well.
No one was killed at Frade and no oil reached the shore,
leading some to suggest that the damages sought by Santos are
excessive.
Petrobras owns 30 percent of Frade, and Frade Japan, a group
controlled by Japan's Inpex, owns 18 percent.
Chevron officials in Rio de Janeiro, Houston, New York and
San Ramon, California, did not immediately return calls
requesting comment.