版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 04:15 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Chevron says Charles Moorman nominated to board

MARCH 28 - March 28 Chevron : * Says Charles “Wick" Moorman has been nominated for election to Chevron's

board of directors * Says Moorman is chairman, chief executive officer and president of Norfolk

Southern Corporation

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐