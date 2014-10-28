Indonesia says Chevron gas project set back by up to 2 years

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Oct 28 The target for full operation of
the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) gas project has been
delayed by up to two years to around 2020, a senior official
said, reducing the country's prospects of remaining a major gas
exporter.
The delay to the $12 billion ultra-deepwater IDD project
comes as Indonesia scales back exports of liquefied natural gas
and looks to future imports to help meet rapidly growing
domestic demand. State energy firm Pertamina has
signed deals to secure imports of LNG from the United States
from 2018.
Chevron Corp said earlier this month it had made a
final investment decision to go ahead with the first stage of
the IDD project - the Bangka field - but delayed a decision on
the second stage - the Gendalo and Gehem fields - while it
reassessed its development plans.
The project includes the Bangka, Gendalo, Gehem, Gandang and
Maha fields off eastern Borneo.
Upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas) is currently
working with Chevron to review new reserves estimates and
development plans for the Gendalo and Gehem fields, SKKMigas
Chairman Johannes Widjonarko told reporters. "Clearly the
reserves will change."
The adjustments could delay the project by "up to two years,
if permits are processed quickly", Widjonarko said, from an
earlier target to start production in 2018.
Wells are currently being drilled at the Bangka field, which
is scheduled to start producing in 2016, Widjonarko said.
Newly inaugurated Energy Minister Sudirman Said warned on
Monday that Indonesia could enter a period of crisis unless
energy issues were addressed seriously.
The performance of Indonesia's new administration will be
judged on how quickly it can make decisions on large oil and gas
projects including IDD, said Pri Agung Rakhmanto, a member of a
team that advised President Joko Widodo on energy matters prior
to his inauguration.
"These need immediate decisions," Rakhmanto said, referring
to delays at IDD as well as the Masela Abadi project operated by
Inpex and the Jangkrik field operated by Eni.
Chevron expects to produce a maximum of 1.1 billion cubic
feet of natural gas and 47,000 barrels of condensate per day
from the two fields in the second stage of IDD.
The Gendalo and Gehem field developments will involve two
separate production hubs, each with its own floating production
unit, subsea drill centres, gas and condensate pipelines, and
onshore receiving facility.
Gas from IDD will be shipped via pipeline to Indonesia's
existing Bontang LNG plant for liquefaction.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing
by Jane Baird)