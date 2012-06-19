Chevron seeks priority pipeline access in Canada

* Designation would provide supply assurance
* Apportionment has increased since late 2010
* Pipeline expansions are planned, but not until 2017
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Chevron Corp
is seeking priority access to capacity on the Trans Mountain
pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta, saying crude
supplies for its British Columbia refinery are dwindling as
other shippers clamor for limited capacity.
In an application to the National Energy Board on Tuesday,
Chevron said its Burnaby refinery has been getting elbowed out
of space on the Kinder Morgan Energy Partners-owned
pipeline. The plant, which supplies nearly a third of the
gasoline in Canada's Westernmost province, has received nearly
all its oil from the pipeline since 1954.
The 300,000 barrel a day line has been overbooked solidly
since late 2010, according to the filing, and access has been
made more difficult for spot shippers since early this year.
That is when about 50,000 bpd of the capacity was reserved
for firm service shippers seeking access to harbor facilities,
from which the crude could be shipped to Asia.
"That certainly was a contributing factor, and that is part
of the growing number of shippers from outside of B.C. accessing
the pipeline, which is creating historically high volume
requests because of the demand on that Alberta product," Chevron
spokesman Ray Lord said.
Crude traders said they expect the board to grant the
request from the important domestic refinery, especially as
Canada's oil industry seeks to dramatically boost exports of oil
sands-derived crude from the West Coast.
Kinder Morgan has proposed a $4.1 billion expansion that
would more than double the capacity of Trans Mountain as
producers want to reach lucrative new markets in the Pacific
Rim, but that would not be in service before 2017.
"This expansion plan will enable all existing and new
customers to get the capacity that each requires to carry on
with their business, including Chevron," Kinder Morgan said in a
statement describing Chevron as "a long-standing and important
customer."
Being designated as a priority destination would rank the
55,000 bpd Burnaby refinery behind the firm shippers and ahead
of the spot customers in terms of access to capacity.
Early this year, the union representing workers at the
Vancouver-area refinery said it feared for the fate of the plant
as crude got more difficult to get. Since last October, Chevron
has received monthly crude volumes of between 29,500 bpd and
35,000 bpd.
Besides the Burnaby facility and the harbor, the pipeline
also supplies refineries in Washington state.
At times in the 18 months, apportionment, or the amount by
which shipper nominations are reduced due to overbooking, has
exceeded 70 percent.
Lord said the company has been investing in facilities to
increase deliveries by truck and is examining getting crude by
rail.
"Even if we are able to fully utilize those other modes of
transportation, they really can't compensate for the
apportionment we've been experiencing," he said.