UPDATE 1-Chevron signs LNG sales deal with Kyushu Electric

PERTH, Sept 16 Chevron Corp has signed an agreement to supply Japan's Kyushu Electric with liquefied natural gas from its Wheatstone project in Australia, the firm said on Friday.

Kyushu Electric will buy up to 0.7 million tonnes of LNG per annum (mtpa) 20 years, finalising the terms of a preliminary heads of agreement made early last year.

As part of the deal, Kyushu Electric will also buy a 1.83 percent stake in the Wheatstone gas field licences and a 1.46 percent interest in the Wheatstone natural gas processing facilities.

Kyushu will receive an additional 0.1 mtpa in equity participation volume, for a total of 0.8 mtpa from the project.

Chevron plans to make a final investment decision on Wheatstone, which will have an initial capacity of 8.9 mtpa as well as a domestic gas plant, before the end of the year.

"This sales and purchase agreement is an important milestone as we progress towards a final investment decision in 2011," John Gass, president, Chevron Gas and Midstream.

In July, Chevron finalized another supply deal with Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and has said that TEPCO was in talks to purchase an equity share in the titles covering the Wheatstone fields and a percentage of Chevron's share of the Wheatstone downstream processing facilities.

Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) has also signed a heads of agreement to purchase LNG from the project.

Before Chevron can make a final investment decision on Wheatstone, it must get federal environmental approval. In August, it got the environmental go ahead from the state government of Western Australia.

In addition to Kyushu Electric, Apache Corporation , Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), and Royal Dutch Shell RSDa.L are equity participants in Wheatstone, and hold 13 percent, 7 percent, and 6.4 percent equity, respectively while Chevron holds the rest. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)