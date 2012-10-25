Chevron to prospect for shale gas in Lithuania -report

OSLO Oct 25 U.S. energy group Chevron plans to look for shale gas in Lithuania after buying a stake in a local oil company that holds a prospecting license, business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Thursday.

Chevron Global Energy bought 50 percent of Lithuania-registered oil company LL Investicijos, which holds a license to prospect for oil and gas at the 2,400 square kilometre Rietavas field, Verslo Zinios said.

Lithuania Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius confirmed the investment and said, "Chevron is such a company that is not afraid to step into Gazprom's field (of influence)," the paper reported.

Russian gas group Gazprom is the sole gas supplier to the ex-Soviet Baltic state, now a member of the European Union and NATO, which has no alternative gas import routes.

Chevron has an option to buy the remaining shares in the Lithuanian company, previously 50 percent owned by Danish company Jylland Olie and 50 percent by a local businessman, the paper said. It did specify which of the two owners has sold shares.

Officials at Chevron and LL Investicijos could not immediately be reached for comment.

The U.S. company also plans to take part in a tender to acquire licenses in two new fields.

The government called a tender in June for shale gas exploration in a move to cut its energy dependence.

The Baltic country consumed 3.4 bcm of gas in 2011, all of which was imported from Russia.