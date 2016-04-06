RPT-UPDATE 2-Australia's Gorgon LNG export plant to restart within 30-60 days - Chevron

(Repeat story published on Wednesday)
* Gorgon shut down earlier in April due to cooling problems
* Gorgon's 1st export cargo delivered at destination in
Japan
* Chevron says development of Trains 2 and 3 unaffected
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 6 Australia's Gorgon liquefied
natural gas (LNG) export terminal is expected to resume
production within 30 to 60 days after the facility halted output
due to mechanical problems, operator Chevron said on
Wednesday.
Chevron's $54-billion project began producing LNG for export
on March 7, but has since had trouble with a cooling unit,
preventing the plant from turning natural gas into a
superchilled liquid to be shipped on tankers.
"A restart of the plant within 30-60 days is estimated at
this time," the company said in a statement.
"Train 1 ramp-up to full capacity is still expected to occur
over 6 to 8 months from initial start-up (in March) of the
facility. Meanwhile, construction activities continue to
progress on LNG Trains 2 and 3 with timing not affected by the
work on Train 1," the company said.
Gorgon's first cargo, which was shipped in March, arrived at
its destination with Japanese utility Chubu Electric on
Wednesday, a Chevron spokesman said separately.
The Gorgon Project on Barrow Island off the northwest coast
of Western Australia is a joint venture between the Australian
subsidiaries of Chevron (47.3 percent), ExxonMobil (25
percent), Shell (25 percent), Osaka Gas (1.25
percent), Tokyo Gas (1 percent) and Chubu Electric
Power (0.417 percent).
Gorgon will have the capacity to produce 15.6 million tonnes
of LNG per year once all three production trains are operating.
Traders said the outage might temporarily support Asian spot
LNG prices LNG-AS, which have dropped by 80 percent from peaks
hit in 2014 as soaring supplies clash with slowing demand from
the world's top buyers Japan, South Korea and China.
Gorgon was initially expected to cost $37 billion and start
exports in 2014, but delays and soaring costs pushed the
start-date back and the price tag up.
