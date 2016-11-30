UPDATE 1-Chevron temporarily halts production unit at Australia LNG plant

* Marks latest in string of stoppages on project
* Chevron does not say how long outage will last
(Adds trader comment, detail)
MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE Nov 30 Chevron Corp
said on Wednesday that it had temporarily halted output from one
of the two production units at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas
(LNG) plant off Australia's west coast.
That marks the latest in a string of outages to hit the $54
billion project since it started up in March.
"Production from Gorgon LNG Train 1 has been temporarily
halted as we assess some recent performance variations," a
spokeswoman for Chevron, operator of Gorgon, said in an emailed
statement.
"Train 2 production is unaffected, and we continue to
produce LNG and load cargoes."
Chevron did not indicate how long the shutdown would last.
The energy major is now seeking three prompt LNG cargoes,
said trading sources with knowledge of the matter. Chevron did
not cover this in its statement.
A Singapore-based trader said Chevron started looking for
cargoes around two days ago, likely to help it meet term supply
deals. He declined to be identified as he was not authorised to
speak with media.
The buying of prompt cargoes is not expected to have an
immediate impact on spot prices LNG-AS, which are currently
principally being influenced by deals for the January delivery
of cargoes to Asia.
Spot prices for January and February deliveries could rise
depending on the length of the shutdown and when the LNG train
resumes production, the traders said.
Gorgon will have the capacity to produce 15.6 million tonnes
of LNG per year once all three of its production trains are
operating.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Mark Tay in Singapore; Editing by
Tom Hogue and Joseph Radford)