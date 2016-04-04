Chevron's Australian Gorgon LNG plant suspends exports due to mechanical problems

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
SINGAPORE, April 4 Chevron's massive Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Australia has hit technical difficulties, a spokesman said on Monday, resulting in a temporary suspension of exports less than a month after it reached first production.
Chevron's $54-billion project reached first LNG production on March 7, but has since encountered mechanical problems in its cooling unit that prevent it from chilling natural gas for exporting it on tankers.
"We are working through some mechanical issues with the propane refrigerant circuit on train 1 at the Gorgon plant site," a Chevron spokesman said. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.