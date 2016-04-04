Chevron's Australian Gorgon LNG plant suspends exports due to mechanical problems

SINGAPORE, April 4 Chevron's massive Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Australia has hit technical difficulties, a spokesman said on Monday, resulting in a temporary suspension of exports less than a month after it reached first production.

Chevron's $54-billion project reached first LNG production on March 7, but has since encountered mechanical problems in its cooling unit that prevent it from chilling natural gas for exporting it on tankers.

"We are working through some mechanical issues with the propane refrigerant circuit on train 1 at the Gorgon plant site," a Chevron spokesman said. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Himani Sarkar)