Parkland Fuel to buy Chevron Canada's downstream fuel business

April 18 Parkland Fuel Corp, a marketer of petroleum products, said it will buy Chevron Canada Ltd's downstream fuel business for C$1.46 billion ($1.09 billion).

Parkland Fuel said it would acquire Chevron Canada R&M ULC and pay an additional $186 million towards working capital for the acquired business. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
