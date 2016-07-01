版本:
2016年 7月 1日

South Africa's Sasol considers snapping up Chevron's assets

JOHANNESBURG, July 1 Petrochemicals firm Sasol said on Friday it was considering buying a majority stake in Chevron's South African assets, including a refinery and retail stations.

"Sasol is working with Chevron and its advisers in this regard," spokesman Alex Anderson said in an email to Reuters.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)

