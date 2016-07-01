South Africa's Sasol considers snapping up Chevron's assets

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 Petrochemicals firm Sasol said on Friday it was considering buying a majority stake in Chevron's South African assets, including a refinery and retail stations.
"Sasol is working with Chevron and its advisers in this regard," spokesman Alex Anderson said in an email to Reuters.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.