UPDATE 2-China's Sinopec nears deal to buy Chevron's South African assets -sources

* Chinese giant now lone bidder, auction near end -sources
* Assets estimated to be worth $1 billion -sources
* Chevron S. African assets include Cape Town refinery
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa
(Adds details, background)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Florence Tan
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China's Sinopec
is nearing a deal to buy Chevron's South
African oil assets for up to $1 billion to secure its first
major refinery on the continent, several people familiar with
the matter said.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, Asia's
largest oil refiner, was the last bidder remaining, and close to
a deal with Chevron after an auction that spanned more than a
year for its refinery, retails business and storage terminals.
French oil firm Total and commodity traders
Glencore and Gunvor looked at the assets, Reuters
reported last year.
The South Africa government's desire to keep the refinery
operating has nevertheless proven to be a major stumbling point
for buyers who would prefer to convert the site into a more
profitable storage terminal, sources said.
Sinopec is in discussions with the government on ways to
keep the 110,000 barrels per day refinery in Cape Town running,
but talks could still fail, sources said.
The sources declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
Chinese oil companies and merchant traders have become more
visible in chasing refinery assets that come on the market as
oil majors reshape asset portfolios.
Sinopec declined to comment.
Chevron spokesman Braden Reddall said "the process of
soliciting expressions of interest in the 75 percent
shareholding is ongoing". Plans to sell the stake in the South
African business, including the Cape Town refinery, were first
announced in January 2016.
Besides the refinery, Chevron has interests in a lubricants
plant in Durban on the east coast, storage tanks and a network
of Caltex service stations, making it one of South Africa's top
five petroleum brands.
Financial advisor Rothschild & Co is helping Chevron on the
sale of the assets.
The remaining 25 percent interest is held by a consortium of
Black Economic Empowerment shareholders and an employee trust.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bouss and Dmitry Zhdannikov in
London, Joe Brock in Johannesburg and Chen Aizhu in Beijing;
writing by Anshuman Daga; editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Susan
Fenton)