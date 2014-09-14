Chevron shuts natgas pipeline that feeds major Louisiana hub

Sept 14 A Gulf of Mexico natural gas pipeline
that feeds a main supply point in Louisiana remained shut-in on
Sunday following an accident that killed a contractor the day
before, Chevron Pipe Line said.
The closed gas pipeline is part of the Henry Hub natural gas
hub, the benchmark supply point in the state.
Chevron Pipe Line "is continuing to depressurize the natural
gas gathering line offshore Louisiana. This is to allow the safe
repair of the site," it said in a statement.
A contractor died and two other workers suffered minor
injuries while performing routine maintenance on the pipeline on
Saturday.
The company did not say for how long the pipeline would be
shut-in.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)