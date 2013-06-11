Chevron to sell two Nigerian oil blocks

BRIEF-CME Group Inc announces first trades of Monday weekly equity index options
* Cme group inc says announces first trades of monday weekly equity index options
ABUJA, June 11 U.S. energy firm Chevron is selling its stake in Nigerian shallow water oil blocks OML 83 and OML 85, the company said on Tuesday, the latest oil major seeking to sell assets in Africa's biggest oil producer.
"As part of a continuous process of portfolio evaluation and business prioritisation, Chevron Nigeria Limited ... has put forward its interests in two oil mining leases for auction," a company spokesman said by telephone.
Chevron owns a 40 percent stake in the blocks with Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC having the other 60 percent. The company did not say what oil and gas reserves the blocks held.
* Cme group inc says announces first trades of monday weekly equity index options
ZURICH, April 4 An anonymous tip to Dutch authorities on thousands of suspicious accounts at Credit Suisse could hardly have come at a worse time for Switzerland and its banks.
* Aluminium biggest speculative long on LME - Marex (Updates with closing prices)